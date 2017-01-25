Rally at State House railing against South County high-speed train plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Buses full of Charlestown residents and others will be making the trek Monday afternoon up to the Rhode Island State House to rally against a plan to build a new high-speed rail service going through South County neighborhoods.

Charlestown’s Town Council reserved four motor coaches, at no expense to riders, to demonstrate against a bypass that would run from Old Saybrook, Conn., to the village of Kenyon, R.I., in Richmond.

The rally is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the State House rotunda.

In December, residents were shocked to hear of the plan, one of several considered since 2014, according to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), to overhaul the Northeast Corridor (NEC). One plan would have bypassed Rhode Island altogether and taken trains through Worcester, Springfield and Hartford. Democrat U.S. Sen. Jack Reed was among local leaders who spoke out against by-passing Rhode Island.

But Charlestown’s town council said in a flyer for Wednesday’s rally they want to protect farms, land belonging to the Narragansett Indian Tribe, historic buildings — even drinking water supplies that they supposed could be affected by the new rail line’s construction.

Still, maps of the new route that show where the new rail line might go are “illustrative,” and the “real” locations would be determined in fresh studies, according to the FRA’s studies. Rhode Island’s Department of Transportation agreed in a statement December 23, calling for “additional study before anything moves forward.”