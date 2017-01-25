Reality stars talk ‘Hunted’

Do you think you could stay off the grid for 28 days for a $250,000 grand prize? Nine teams of two play real-life manhunt on the new CBS reality competition series: “Hunted” – trying to evade capture over 100,000 square miles of the southeastern United States.

“The Rhode Show” recently caught up with “Hunted” Commander, Retired FBI Assistant Special Agent Robert Clark and Executive Producer, Laura Fuest Silva, about the new series.

Rhode Island Native – and former Miss Rhode Island (2005) – Allison Paganetti works on the team among those hunting for the contestants on the show.

Watch “Hunted” Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on WPRI-12.