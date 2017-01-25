Rescue a Pet: Big Tom

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Big Tom.

Big Tom is about 3 years old, very sweet, and has been known to act more like a dog at times.

A former stray, Big Tom is FIB positive, meaning his health will need to be monitored and he should go to a home where he’ll either be by himself or with other FIB-positive cats.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, the shelter will be offering one-year rabies vaccinations, one-year K9 and feline distemper, and microchipping for $20 each or all three for $50. The event is from noon until 2 p.m. and spots must be reserved in advance by calling (401) 421-1399 ext. 213.

If you or someone you know wants to adopt Big Tom or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.