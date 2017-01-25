State dismisses charge against mom in ’85 kidnapping case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The state of Rhode Island is dropping its case against a mother charged with abducting her two daughters in Warwick more than three decades ago.

Elaine Yates, 69, was arrested earlier this month on a kidnapping charge in Houston. She pleaded not guilty in court last week.

Police said Yates abducted her two daughters, Kimberly and Kelly, from their father in August of 1985. She did not have custody of the girls.

Kilmartin’s office said it filed a notice of dismissal after a thorough review of the case.

Just last night, Yates’ attorney told Eyewitness News the charge should be dropped, saying it was a “huge mistake” to charge her in the first place.

