It may be chilly out, but now is time for a little cruise right here in the ocean state!

Each winter harbor seals migrate south from Maine and Canada and can be found right here in Southern New England.

You can see them as you beat your winter cabin fever with a tour right along the Narragansett Bay!

Seal cruises and nature tours are leaving from Westerly, Newport and Fall River this fall and winter.

For ticket information, you can click on Save the Bay.