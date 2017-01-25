The best way to thwart that nasty stomach bug

Related Coverage FACT SHEET: Norovirus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s the stomach bug that can keep you down for days.

The symptoms of Norovirus are debilitating.

“Norovirus is one group of severe intestinal virus which causes severe vomiting and diarrhea,” said Dr. Ronald Angoff with Pediatric and Medical Associates.

Angoff is also on the Connecticut Vaccine Advisory Committee.

“We certainly saw that before and after the holidays. We saw it just running through families and that’s typical,” said Angoff.

They are seeing fewer patients now, but germs linger everywhere.

And the Norovirus is extremely contagious when it strikes.

“It lives on surfaces better than other viruses do,” said Dr. Angoff. “You want to make sure nobody is sharing towels and they are not sharing plates, plates can be washed with soap and water, but you don’t want to drink from somebody’s glass, bite from somebody’s sandwich or something like that.”

Dr. Angoff says hand sanitizers can not protect you from Norovirus or other intestinal viruses and bacteria like E. coli.

“Soap and water is really important when anybody is nauseous, has diarrhea and vomiting. Frequent soap and water handwashing makes a big difference with that,” said Angoff.

Don’t confuse it with the flu.

“The hallmarks of influenza are cough, fever, achiness,” said Angoff.

Treatment?

“It’s fluids, fluids, fluids,” said Angoff.

Something you may not know about the Norovirus:

“It was originally called the Norwalk Eaton virus for Norwalk, Connecticut. It was first described from there years ago,” said Angoff.

This post was first published on WTNH.com.