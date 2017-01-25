Trump to order investigation into ‘voter fraud’

ap_logo_01 By Published:
President Donald Trump speaks while hosting a breakfast with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. At left is Wendell P. Weeks, Chief Executive Officer of Corning, at right is Alex Gorsky Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
President Donald Trump speaks while hosting a breakfast with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. At left is Wendell P. Weeks, Chief Executive Officer of Corning, at right is Alex Gorsky Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will order an investigation into voter fraud.

The president tweeted early Wednesday that the measures will affect those registered to vote in more than one state, “those who are illegal and even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time).”

Trump says that “depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures.”

Trump repeatedly made disputable claims of a rigged voting system before the election, but now in the White House, he continues to raise concern over fraud.