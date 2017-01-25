Trump’s pick for Navy secretary has RI ties

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Another Rhode Islander has landed an important job in President Donald Trump’s new administration.

Trump has chosen Philip Bilden, a businessman and former military intelligence officer, to be nominated as the next secretary of the Navy, the White House announced Wednesday.

Bilden and his wife, Patricia, own a large home in Newport and are prominent contributors to charitable causes there. Bilden also serves on the board of trustees of the Naval War College Foundation, a nonprofit which provides support to the school, which is based on the naval base in Newport.

“As secretary of the Navy, Philip Bilden will apply his terrific judgement and top-notch management skills to the task of rebuilding our unparalleled Navy,” Trump said in a statement.

Having a Navy secretary with ties to Rhode Island could be good news for Aquidneck Island, where the defense economy tied to the Newport base is a vital part of the local economy.

“Supporting the Naval War College has been an honor for our family and a priority in our philanthropic budget,” Bilden wrote in a recent foundation document.

Other notable Rhode Island natives on Trump’s team are Michael Flynn, the president’s national security adviser, and Sean Spicer, his press secretary.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram