After three days off, Patriots back to work

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – The Patriots got back to work Thursday after being off since Sunday’s AFC Championship victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Eyewitness News was at Gillette Stadium, which still has confetti on the grounds.

The team will practice today through Sunday before flying out to Houston on Monday.

Head Coach Bill Belichick spoke to the media Thursday morning for almost 30 minutes.

Belichick: Atlanta is not a team we are really familiar with. We'll need the extra time @wpri12 #patriots #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/5kt8jpj2ti — Yianni Kourakis (@YianniKourakis) January 26, 2017

Belichick has a full 13 days to prepare for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI saying, “It’s a team we’re not really familiar with, we have to do a lot of digging, get caught up. Fortunately we have a little bit of extra time to do that and I think we’ll need it, I know we’ll need it.”

Belichick also praised the Falcons and their head coach Dan Quinn calling the team “explosive.”

He admitted that he likes to get more than half of the Super Bowl prep work done this week, so there is less heavy lifting once the team arrives in Houston.