Former Providence Plan official to plead guilty to theft

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The former finance director of a Providence anti-poverty group has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud on allegations he stole more than $500,000 from the organization for his own use.

Authorities say Charles Denno, of East Providence, agreed to a plea bargain in a document filed Thursday in federal court in Providence. There is no agreement yet on a sentence.

Denno is the former finance director of the Providence Plan. Federal and state authorities say he issued checks from the organization to a company he owned and withdrew the money from his company’s account from 2012 to 2016.

The non-profit Providence Plan is funded by federal, state and private grants that support programs for adults and children in Rhode Island.

Denno and his lawyer didn’t immediately return messages Thursday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.