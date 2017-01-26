Friend of 2014 shooting victim reacts following jury conviction

Related Coverage Guilty: Jury convicts Providence man in 2014 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man accused of opening fire and killing Ty-Shon Perry in 2014 was convicted Wednesday of first-degree murder.

Eyewitness News spoke to a teacher and friend of the victim explaining the type of enthusiasm and dedication the 20-year-old had, with visions of becoming a Rhode Island State Police trooper.

“[I] cried my heart out. It was just a life taken too soon,” said Melody Cassel.

After eight hours of deliberations, the jury found Justice Andrade, 23, guilty in the death of Ty-Shon Perry.

“I was absolutely ecstatic,” said Cassel. “I thought that it was a just verdict and I think that the family can now take some comfort in that.”

The Perry family tells us that the guilty verdict brings them peace, but certainly not closure because no amount of justice will ever bring back Ty-Shon.

Police said Perry was not the intended target in the shooting, which left his now three-year-old son without a father.

Meanwhile, the grandmother of Andrade said she believes her grandson is not guilty.

His lawyers are pushing for a new trial. A hearing has been set for February.