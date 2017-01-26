Gov. Raimondo won’t support current high-speed train proposal

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Governor Gina Raimondo wants Providence to be a hub on Amtrak’s newest high-speed rail line, but said she could not support the current proposal for the rail.

“It goes through conservation land. It goes through Native American reservation. It goes through municipal water supply. So we can do better,” said the governor on Thursday.

The proposed new segment of track would go between Old Saybrook, Connecticut, and the village of Kenyon in Richmond, Rhode Island.

According to Raimondo, the current proposal would end in lawsuits from environmentalists and Native Americans.

Angus Davis, the founder of the Providence-based software company Upserve, was unhappy about the governor’s rejection. He took to twitter to say if she withdrew her support for high-speed rail, he’d re-evaluate hiring plans in RI.

The proposal is part of an initiative called “NEC Future,” a project designed to overhaul Amtrak’s busy Northeast Corridor (NEC), which connects Washington, D.C., and Boston by train.