WASHINGTON, VA (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to gather in Washington DC on Friday for the annual March for Life rally.

It’s been held every year for the last 44 years, since the Roe v. Wade supreme court decision was made and legalized abortion.

Local activists plan to meet up in Dartmouth on Thursday to take a full bus and van down to DC for the rally.

The march begins Friday at 12:00 p.m. and will run for several hours.