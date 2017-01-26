Massachusetts Governor says he’ll veto lawmakers’ pay raise bill

BOSTON, Mass. (AP) Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says he will veto legislation approved by Massachusetts lawmakers that would give nearly $18 million in annual pay raises for top legislators, statewide elected officials and judges.

Baker issued a statement Thursday saying one of his core responsibilities is the “responsible custody of the people’s tax dollars.” He also cited the state’s fiscal outlook.

The Democrat-controlled Senate voted 31-9 in favor of the legislation Thursday, a day after the House approved the measure.

The annual salary for House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg, both Democrats, would climb about $45,000 to more than $142,000 a year.

The bill would boost Baker’s annual salary from $151,800 to $185,000, and for the first time would provide the governor a $65,000 housing allowance.