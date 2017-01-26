One year later: pair of fugitives still at large

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Two fugitives wanted for serious crimes in Central Falls a year ago remain at large, and police hope renewed attention will lead to arrests.

Police said Rigoberto Vasquez and Percy Abbott went on the run within days of each other in January 2016. Vasquez is accused of hitting and killing a man while driving drunk, while Abbott is charged with domestic murder.

“We receive tips every day,” Central Falls Police Detective Craig Viens told Eyewitness News Thursday. “We follow up on every single one of those tips.”

Viens said it was unusual to have two suspects flee in the same year, let alone the same month.

Rigoberto Vasquez posted bail following his arrest and arraignment, but police said he took off after the victim, 51-year-old Gary Laramee, died from his injuries. Police issued an arrest warrant after Vasquez failed to show up for his next court date.

Detective Viens said police believe Vasquez fled the country, and may be hiding in Guatemala.

Percy Abbott has been at large since the death of his girlfriend, 48-year-old Sherry Price Mann. Police said Abbott pushed Mann to the ground during a fight. She hit her head, and later died from her injuries.

According to Viens, Abbott has family ties in Massachusetts and New York, as well as Rhode Island. Viens said they had followed numerous leads on his whereabouts.

Viens vowed both fugitives would be brought to justice.

“We have to remain totally confidence that they will be captured,” Viens said. “We’ll continue to work everyday until they are.”

When asked how close he though they were to making arrests, Viens responded, “days, I hope.”