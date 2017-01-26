P-Bruins shut out for first time this season

Bridgeport, Conn – The Providence Bruins fell to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers Wednesday night 1-0, snapping their AHL best eight game road winning streak. Providence was shutout for the first time this season as Malcolm Subban earned the start between the pipes.

The first period saw Providence get outshot 11-1, but Subban made some great saves to keep the Sound Tigers off the board. Providence finally got some offensive momentum going in the second period, but Jaroslav Halak was able to keep the game scoreless through 40 minutes of play in what turned into a battle of goalies. Each club had their chances again in the third, but again the goalies were up to the task as the game headed to overtime in a scoreless tie.

The game appeared destined for a shootout, but Bridgeport finally lit the lamp late in overtime. After Bracken Kearns got away with some contact with Alex Grant behind the net, he skated up the right side and found Ryan Pulock skating towards the top of the circle. He went five-hole on Subban for the game-winning goal with just 31.4 seconds left in OT. Subban took a tough luck loss as Providence was shutout for the first time this season 1-0.

Subban stopped 37 of 38 shots while Halak stopped all 22 he faced. Providence was 0-3 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill. The team returns home Friday at 7:05 pm versus the Hershey Bears for their Military Appreciation game featuring new camo jerseys and special presentations. They will finish up the weekend Saturday night at 7 pm. on the road in Hartford.