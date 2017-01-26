Pic of the Day: Jan. 26, 2017

Today’s Pic of the Day was sent in by Jody LeBlanc of Woonsocket. The photo was taken at Rocky Point Beach in Warwick.
Jody has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
Pic of the Day Photos: Winter 2017
