Red Sox, Pomeranz agree to 1 year deal

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Drew Pomeranz stands on the mound as Baltimore Orioles' Nolan Reimold rounds third on his two run, home run in the second inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
BOSTON (AP) — All-Star left-hander Drew Pomeranz and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a $4.45 million, one-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing next month.

Pomeranz had asked for $5.7 million and had been offered $3.6 million when the sides swapped proposed salaries on Jan. 15, the largest gap among the players who exchanged. His deal was announced Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was 11-12 with a 3.32 ERA in a career-high 30 starts and one relief appearance last year, when he made $1.35 million. He was acquired by the Red Sox from San Diego on July 14.

Left-hander Fernando Abad is Boston’s last player still on track for arbitration. Abad asked for $2.7 million and was offered $2 million.

