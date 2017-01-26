RIDOT gets welcome center location after negotiations

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials have reached an agreement for the location of a new state welcome center.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation decided to build the proposed center in Hopkinton after agreeing to leave out a fueling station from construction plans. Hopkinton officials blocked earlier proposals because of pollution concerns.
The Westerly Sun reports the 6,000-square-foot center will include food, traveler information, and historical information about the Narragansett Native American tribe.
The state will receive $9 million toward construction to offset the total $12 million cost from a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant. Richmond was considered, but later denied because of time constraints with federal funding.
RIDOT plans to purchase the land and select a developer in the coming months.