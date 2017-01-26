RIDOT gets welcome center location after negotiations

HOPKINTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island officials have reached an agreement for the location of a new state welcome center.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation decided to build the proposed center in Hopkinton after agreeing to leave out a fueling station from construction plans. Hopkinton officials blocked earlier proposals because of pollution concerns.

The Westerly Sun reports the 6,000-square-foot center will include food, traveler information, and historical information about the Narragansett Native American tribe.

The state will receive $9 million toward construction to offset the total $12 million cost from a Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) grant. Richmond was considered, but later denied because of time constraints with federal funding.

RIDOT plans to purchase the land and select a developer in the coming months.

Welcome Center going to Hopkinton. Listened to local concern about fueling stations & will leave that out, Alviti says. — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) January 26, 2017

Margin on gasoline very slim & competitive, Director says. Lots of other places along 95 to get gas. — RIDOT (@RIDOTNews) January 26, 2017