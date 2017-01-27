Cranston man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Cranston man pleaded guilty in federal court to trafficking heroin and cocaine.

U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha announced the plea Friday. Thirty-five year-old Michael Bermudez, also known as Michael Morales, pleaded to the charges Friday morning.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Cranston police detectives and federal agents executed a warrant as his residence in October and seized 140 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, which was packed into more than 6,000 packets, along with 153 grams of cocaine.

Investigators said they had conducted “multiple controlled purchases of heroin” from him during the investigation.

Bermudez had been convicted on federal fraud charges in 2009 and was also on probation on drug trafficking charges dating back to 2015 in state court.

He has been in custody since his arrest in October and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12; he faces a minimum of five yeras in prison with the possibility of up to 40 years.