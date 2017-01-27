East Greenwich man charged in Federal Court with enticement

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An East Greewnwich man appeared in U.S. District Court in Providence Thursday, accused of arranging to engage in sexual activity with an eight year old girl.

61-year old Stephen Ferrante is charged with enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was ordered held in federal custody.

According to U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha’s office, a State Police detective responded to a posting on Craigslist.com by Ferrante soliciting “open minded” parents of a daughter willing to allow their daughter to “be naked in a group setting.”

Ferrante exchanged emails, text messages and had a telephone conversation with a person he believed to be the child’s step-father, Neronha said in a statement.

Members of the State Police Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Ferrante during an arranged meeting in Warwick on January 12, 2017.

Ferrante was initially charged with two counts of solicitation on the state level. He was released on bail following his arraignment in Rhode Island state court.