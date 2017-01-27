Father sentenced to life in prison for killing infant daughter

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A man convicted of beating his infant daughter to death has been sentenced to life in prison.

Friday afternoon, Superior Court Judge Netti Vogel sentenced 30 year-old Christopher Jimenez of Providence to life plus 15 years for second-degree murder and first-degree child abuse after he was found guilty last year of killing his daughter, Christina. He will be eligible for parole after 35 years.

During his October 2016 trial, prosecutors said he and the girl’s mother, Mayra Gonzalez, brought her to the Hasbro Hospital emergency room on June 20, 2012, with serious injuries.

Christina was unresponsive and placed on life support; at the time, doctors said that she was suffering from swelling and bleeding of the brain and also found several pre-existing injuries that were healing. She died on July 7, 2012, just a few days short of being two months old.

The subsequent police investigation turned up evidence of severe child abuse and Jimenez gave police several different stories about what had happened to Christina, including accidentally dropping and sitting on her.

Experts said she had suffered a total of 47 different injuries and ruled out any sort of accident as their cause.

Gonzalez, the infant’s mother, was convicted of child neglect in 2013 and has since been released from prison. She was present in court Friday but did not speak.