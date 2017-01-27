Former state Rep. Gallison arraigned in criminal case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Former state Rep. Ray Gallison was arraigned in front of a federal judge Friday after agreeing to plead guilty to nine criminal charges related to years of financial misdeeds.

Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan entered a not guilty plea on Gallison’s behalf, but the former House Finance Committee chairman has already reached a deal with federal prosecutors that will result in him pleading guilty and spending at least two years in prison.

The plea agreement was announced by U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha and Attorney General Peter Kilmartin earlier in the week.

The charges against Gallison, 64, involve taking $678,000 from the estate of a man named Ray Medley and nearly $9,000 from a disabled individual’s trust fund, as well as misuse of funds from his taxpayer-funded nonprofit, Alternative Educational Programming (AEP), and tax violations.

Gallison faces a mandatory minimum of two years in prison, up to a maximum of 111 years, along with a fine of $1.8 million and three years of supervised release, according to the plea agreement, which Gallison signed Jan. 11. He will “be ordered to make full restitution,” according to Neronha.

Gallison, a Bristol Democrat first elected in 2000, abruptly resigned from the General Assembly last May under a cloud of suspicion after House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said he was confronted about his behavior.

Gallison was serving at the time as chairman of the powerful House Finance Committee, one of the most important jobs in the legislature. He had previously been fined $6,000 by the Rhode Island Ethics Commission in 2007 for failing to disclose his employment with AEP, and his legal work has also come under scrutiny.

AEP received $2.3 million from state taxpayers between 2003 and 2016, but the evidence presented Monday suggests it was not all being used for its intended purpose. Investigators say AEP reported spending $78,000 to assist 47 students in the 2012-13 academic year but actually spent barely $3,000 to assist two students, while nearly $65,000 went to Gallison and an associate “for no work undertaken on AEP’s behalf.”

The evidence also confirms allegations that Gallison forged a signature and included false lists of board members in AEP’s IRS filings.

Some of Gallison’s activity was interrelated. Investigators say in June 2013 he took nearly $9,000 from the disabled person’s trust fund and transferred it to AEP, which owed CCRI money for tuition payments. They say he did not reimburse the trust fund until last April, two weeks after investigators interviewed him for the case.

Medley was an unmarried man with few close associates who described Gallison as a “good friend” in his will. After he died in 2012, investigators allege Gallison repeatedly robbed his estate, pocketing the proceeds from stocks, pawn shop transactions, a car and more. The money was supposed to go to various charities.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

Tim White ( twhite@wpri.com ) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook