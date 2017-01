EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former state representative Ray Gallison is scheduled to appear in federal court Friday morning.

Gallison is accused of stealing more than half a million dollars from clients.

Prosecutors say he looted a dead man’s estate and a disabled an individual’s trust fund.

Prosecutors say Gallison has agreed to plead guilty, although he is expected to enter a not guilty plea at Friday’s hearing as a procedural measure.