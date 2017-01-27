Four Central Falls PD officers are promoted

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – The Central Falls Police Department promoted four officers at a ceremony Thursday.

Captain Craig Horton, Lieutenant Cristopher Reed, and Sergeants Frank Rodriguez and Craig Viens took their new oaths of office at the Central Falls High School auditorium, with Mayor James Diossa, city officials, friends, family and fellow officers in attendance.

Rodriguez and Viens move from the detective bureau back to patrol, where they will be assigned as night shift supervisors.

Reed, formerly the accreditation manager for the department, assumes command of the department’s detectives.

Horton has led the Administrative Division since November and is responsible for community policing, professional standards and training, IT and accreditation.