Meeting Street provides comprehensive educational, therapeutic and development services to to over 4,000 children, young adults, and families with and without developmental delays or disabilities.

This year’s telethon, presented by Cardi’s Furniture and Matresses, will air this weekend January 28, 2017, live on WPRI at 7pm EST.

NIck, Ron and Pete Cardi joined us Friday, along with Meeting Street President and CEO John Kelly, to discuss this year’s event.