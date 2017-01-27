Pats fans gearing up for the Big Game

Related Coverage How to spot counterfeit sports gear

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – With the Patriots headed to the big game in Houston in two Sundays, inventory at the ProShop at Patriot’s Place has been flying off the shelves!

Eyewitness News learned Friday that a new shipment of Patriots “one more” merchandise came in to meet the high demand Foxboro has seen since the Pats made it into Super Bowl 51.

“These racks will keep getting down to nothing and we’ll restock,” said ProShop Store Manager Mike Perriello. “Our buying team is doing a great job constantly getting product in here. We have to keep up with the demand. Fortunately, we’ve done this a few times, so we know what to expect.”

Carl Youngman from Newton came to Patriot’s Place Friday to buy some team gear he can take with him to Houston.

“We’d like to have something that you’re not going to be too warm, because you’re going to be inside,” said Youngman of Houston’s NRG Stadium, home to Super Bowl LI. “A very nice t-shirt would do well inside the stadium. It just has to say Patriots.”

“Basically what we have is merchandise exclusive to the Patriots ProShop,” said Perriello.

The merchandise is meant to connect the fans with the team, whether they’ll be watching in Houston like Youngman, or from the comfort of their home.

“I’d like to be at the Belichick-Brady Super Bowl. I don’t know if it’s the last one, but you don’t know so you gotta go to this one.”