Police looking for suspects after cats abandoned at drive-thru

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) – Coventry police are looking for two people who abandoned two cats at a Taco Bell drive-thru early Wednesday morning.

Police said that a witness called police just after midnight Wednesday morning reporting that two gets in carriers were on the grass next to the drive-thru at 784 Tiogue Avenue.

Officers checked the business’s surveillance tape and saw a vehicle pull up, at which point two people got out, take the two cat carriers from the back seat and put them on the grass, then order a meal and leave.

The two cats are in the care of Coventry Animal Control.

Anyone with information that could help identify the two people are asked to contact the Coventry Police Department at 401-826-1100, Coventry Animal Control at 401-822-9106, or by emailing Tips@Coventrypd.org.