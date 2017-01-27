Reed and Warren will vote ‘no’ on DeVos

WASHINGTON (WPRI) – Senators Jack Reed and Elizabeth Warren will not be voting to confirm Education Secretary nominee Betsy Devos.

Both Democrat Senators released statements Friday afternoon confirming that they will be voting no on DeVos, who was nominated by President Trump to succeed Secretary John King, Jr.

“Ms. DeVos flunked her confirmation hearing and is not the right person for the job,” Senator Reed wrote.

DeVos was grilled at her January 17 confirmation hearing – by Warren in particular – and her confirmation vote is scheduled for next Tuesday.

DeVos has long advocated that parents should be able to decide where their children go to school, and she has supported voucher programs for them to send their kids to private schools. Reed and Warren attacked her record and what they described as financial conflicts of interest.

“Mrs. DeVos’s record on K-12 education has been focused on using her vast fortune to push her own ideology on hardworking families that are just trying to get their kids a decent education in public schools. Not only are her ideas completely uninformed by experience with public schools, but the evidence is clear that her privatization theories are bad for students,” Warren wrote.