Scooter, beach chair recalls

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Electronic scooters sold exclusively at Target are being recalled.

The recall involves 8,900 Pulse Safe Start Transform electric scooters for children with manufacturing date codes between September 10, 2016 and October 11, 2016.

The company that makes the scooters, Pulse Performance, says a knuckle that connects the wheel to the axle can break, causing kids to fall while riding.

The date code is printed on a label located under the platform in format XX(month)/XX(day)/2016 – 066QY.

The scooters were sold in blue and have two wheels in front and one in the rear.

No injuries have been reported.

If you have one of the recalled scooters, contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund.

IKEA is also issuing a recall.

It involves about 33,400 MYSINGSÖ beach chairs in eight different colors.

The company says the chairs can collapse and cause injuries like pinched fingers.

IKEA issued the recall after receiving 13 reporter of injuries worldwide, including three in the United States.

Six of the injuries resulted in fingertip amputations.

IKEA is urging customers who have the recalled chairs to return them by the end of January for a full refund.