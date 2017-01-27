Wakefield mural has a message for NFL commish

Related Coverage The Big Game is on FOX Providence

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – “This one’s for you, Roger.”

So reads the mural painted on the side of Dennis Moffitt Painting in Wakefield, a not-so-subtle jab at National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell.

As the Patriots chase their fifth championship in Houston on February 3, the mural depicts a hand with four rings. The only finger without a ring? The middle one.

Despite it being a painting company, owner Dennis Moffitt says he hired Providence Painted Signs to paint the mural, which has been a big hit with both passing drivers and with fans on the Internet.

Goodell is nearly universally despised in Patriots country for his decision to suspend quarterback Tom Brady four four games at the start of the season for Brady’s alleged involvement in the ‘Deflategate’ saga. The league accused the Patriots of intentionally deflating footballs during the 2015 AFC Championship game and further accused Brady of being generally aware of it. The long legal fight fueled endless coverage and ended only after a federal appeals court upheld Brady’s suspension. Brady decided not to appeal to the Supreme Court and accept the four games, which he served at the start of this season.

Goodell told sports radio show “The Herd” earlier this week that he wouldn’t feel uncomfortable handing the Lombardi trophy to Brady, despite the bad blood – whether real or simply imagined by Pats fans – between Goodell and the team.