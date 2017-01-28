Annual Meeting Street Telethon another success, raises over $1M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – WPRI 12 and Fox Providence proudly joined with sponsors Cardi’s Furniture and others to once again host the annual Meeting Street Telethon on Saturday. The goal for this year’s telethon was to raise $1 million. At the end of the night, the donations totaled $1,130,328.

Described as “a heartwarming success,” by Patrick Wholey, President and General Manager of WPRI 12 & Fox Providence, the four-hour show and fundraising drive marked the 71st year of Meeting Street School and the 41st Annual Telethon.

For over seven decades, Meeting Street has been educating students with and without disabilities, with the generous support of the school’s many donors.

Eyewitness News anchors Mike Montecalvo, Shannon Hegy, and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca hosted the telethon at Meeting Street school in Providence. Anchors Steve Nielsen and Kelly Sullivan are live from Meeting Street’s Dartmouth campus. Eyewitness News anchors Patrick Little, Danielle North, and Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello as well as the Rhode Show’s Will Gilbert, Michaela Johnson, and Brendan Kirby are also in attendance.

Again this year, the event took place in two locations – the Meeting Street School on Eddy Street in Providence and the Schwartz Center in Dartmouth.

Families who attended the Telethon enjoyed activities in the Meeting Street gym, viewed online auction items in person, and met some of the Meeting Street children and their families. They also got to see local television and radio celebrities and local politicians who joined in on the fun and the fundraising.

The funds raised during the telethon will benefit local families and help the organization achieve its mission of “getting the best out of every child.”

Meeting Street describes itself as a place where infants, preschoolers and children of all ages receive individual attention from highly trained educators. Its mission is to “compassionately and innovatively empower children and their families to thrive by fostering the development of the whole child.”

WPRI 12 is proud to call itself a longtime sponsor of this special event and organization.

Photos: 41st Annual Meeting Street Telethon View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Shannon Hegy works the phone banks. Photo: WPRI 12 / Mike Hyde Lights, camera, action. WPRI Staff making the show happen. Photo: WPRI 12 / Jacqueline Daly Nick, Ron and Pete Cardi pose with Michaela Johnson and WPRI staff before the Telethon begins. Photo: WPRI 12 / Jacqueline Daly Eyewitness News anchor Patrick Little hanging with Kaliana, a student at Meeting Street. Photo: WPRI 12 NiRoPe! Photo: WPRI 12 / Jacqueline Daly Disney Princesses! Photo: WPRI 12 / Jacqueline Daly Patrick, Danielle and Michelle getting silly in the photo booth. Photo: WPRI 12 Auction items! Photo: WPRI 12 / Jacqueline Daly Paw Patrol is patrolling this telethon! Photo: WPRI 12 / Jacqueline Daly The phone banks are open at the Providence Meeting Street School. Photo: WPRI 12 / Jacqueline Daly Wonder Woman and Batman at the step and repeat. Photo: WPRI 12 / Jacqueline Daly Ed Medeiros, CEO of East Commerce Solutions struts his stuff...and his light-up sneaks. Photo: WPRI 12 / Jacqueline Daly Photo: WPRI 12 / Jacqueline Daly Patrick Little aims to sink at cornhole. Photo: WPRI 12 Checking in our guests. Photo: WPRI 12 / Jacqueline Daly Danielle North, Michelle Muscatello and Congressman Cicilline Photo: WPRI 12 Paws poses with Patrick Little, Michelle Muscatello, and guests. Photo: WPRI 12 Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant Will Gilbert of The Rhode Show and Susan Durant, Creative Services Director at WPRI are all smiles. Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant Logged in to the online auction. Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant Shannon Hegy talks to Ed Medeiros about East Commerce Solutions' donation of $12,500. Photo: WPRI 12 / Mike Hyde Production POV. Photo: WPRI 12 / Mike Hyde Michaela Johnson and Brendan Kirby at the Santoro Oil Social Media Lounge. Photo: WPRI 12 / Mike Hyde WPRI 12 & FOX Providence News Director, Karen Rezendes with John Roussel at the live truck. Photo: WPRI 12 Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant Mike Montecalvo and Shannon Hegy give an update to the donation totals. Photo: WPRI 12 / Olivia Durant The 41st Annual Meeting Street Telethon held on Saturday January 28, 2017 raised $1,130,328.