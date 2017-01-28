Annual Meeting Street Telethon another success, raises over $1M

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – WPRI 12 and Fox Providence proudly joined with sponsors Cardi’s Furniture and others to once again host the annual Meeting Street Telethon on Saturday. The goal for this year’s telethon was to raise $1 million. At the end of the night, the donations totaled $1,130,328.
Described as “a heartwarming success,” by Patrick Wholey, President and General Manager of WPRI 12 & Fox Providence, the four-hour show and fundraising drive marked the 71st year of Meeting Street School and the 41st Annual Telethon.
For over seven decades, Meeting Street has been educating students with and without disabilities, with the generous support of the school’s many donors.
- COMPLETE COVERAGE: Meeting Street Telethon
Eyewitness News anchors Mike Montecalvo, Shannon Hegy, and Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca hosted the telethon at Meeting Street school in Providence. Anchors Steve Nielsen and Kelly Sullivan are live from Meeting Street’s Dartmouth campus. Eyewitness News anchors Patrick Little, Danielle North, and Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello as well as the Rhode Show’s Will Gilbert, Michaela Johnson, and Brendan Kirby are also in attendance.
SUPPORT MEETING STREET: CALL: 888-289-1299 | DONATE ONLINE » | ONLINE AUCTION »
FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA: #MeetStreetTele17
Again this year, the event took place in two locations – the Meeting Street School on Eddy Street in Providence and the Schwartz Center in Dartmouth.
Families who attended the Telethon enjoyed activities in the Meeting Street gym, viewed online auction items in person, and met some of the Meeting Street children and their families. They also got to see local television and radio celebrities and local politicians who joined in on the fun and the fundraising.
The funds raised during the telethon will benefit local families and help the organization achieve its mission of “getting the best out of every child.”
Meeting Street describes itself as a place where infants, preschoolers and children of all ages receive individual attention from highly trained educators. Its mission is to “compassionately and innovatively empower children and their families to thrive by fostering the development of the whole child.”
WPRI 12 is proud to call itself a longtime sponsor of this special event and organization.
Photos: 41st Annual Meeting Street Telethon
Photos: 41st Annual Meeting Street Telethon x
Latest Galleries
-
New England Patriots “Drive for 5” Bus Preview
-
Sierra Nevada Beer Recall
-
Sierra Nevada Beer Recall
-
Wreckage of Riot at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center 1-9-2017
-
Palmer Candy Recall
-
Palmer Candy Recall
-
Photos: Dolphin Rescue in Wellfleet, Mass.
-
Mugshots: December 2016
-
Photos: Remembering Carrie Fisher
-
Crews Battle Fire on Bay Street in Taunton