Central Falls PD raising money for new police dog

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – The Central Falls Police Department is raising money for a new police dog.

The department has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $7,100 to purchase a new dog, an 18 month-old German Shepherd named Hayron.

K9 Axel, the department’s previous working dog, was recently retired due to a medical condition.

Axel was trained to find narcotics and was also used for crowd control, building and vehicle searches, searching for suspects or missing people, and occasionally apprehending barricaded suspects. Before joining the department, Axel also worked for the Newport Police Department.

Hayron was imported from the Czech Republic and the city has already allocated money for his training, but the department still needs to raise money to acquire him.

Police offered any person or organization donating $500 or more an invitation to his inauguration, where they’ll get to meet him and take a photo.