Central Falls police rescue residents from house fire

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI)- A female Central Falls police officer is being hailed a hero, after running into a burning fire to save the sleeping residents.

Fire chief Robert Bradley tells Eyewitness News the young officer was on patrol on Earle Street, when she saw the two family home on fire around 1:30 Saturday morning.

The officer ran into the building, and was able to get four adults and three children out safely.

The chief says the fire was intentionally set, and most of the building’s smoke detectors were not working.

Surveillance video taken from a neighbor’s house shows a person walk up to the home and start the fire.