Fire at Smithfield business Saturday morning

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Firefighters battled a smokey fire in a machine shop Saturday morning in Smithfield.

Two 911 calls came in at about 8:30 a.m. from the Groov-Pin Corporation at 331 Farnum Pike, reporting a fire inside the building.

When firefighters arrived they found one of the machines inside the single-story building heavily involved and heavy smoke coming from a side door.

Efforts to extinguish the fire were hampered by the amount of smoke and the layout of the building; bad visibility inside required firefighters to use thermal imaging equipment as they fought it with two hand lines.

The fire was out in about 30 minutes and two employees were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. Officials said Saturday afternoon that the building sustained heavy smoke damage but the fire hadn’t extended to any other equipment inside.

Firefighters from several other cities and towns assisted, including Johnston, North Providence, Lincoln, North Smithfield and Cumberland, Johnston, Glocester and Providence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.