Rally in support of refugees at State House Sunday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A rally protesting President Trump’s refugee ban will be held Sunday afternoon at the State House.

The event is being organized by “Resist Hate RI” and starts at 1 p.m. on the South Lawn of the State House.

“Let our Muslim brothers and sisters know we stand with them,” the group said in an event posting on Facebook.

Governor Raimondo tweeted that she will be attending the event:

I'll be at the State House at 1pm to stand strong for Roger Williams' promise of religious tolerance. #NoBan — Gina Raimondo (@GinaRaimondo) January 29, 2017

The Rt. Rev. Nicholas Knisely, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, also indicated that he would be attending. A spokesperson said that Knisely’s sermon at Sunday morning’s service was about the importance of welcoming strangers.

After the State House rally, organizers plan to then march to Nathan Bishop Middle School on Sessions Street, where U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is having a community dinner at 5 p.m. to discuss “local and national issues” with constituents.