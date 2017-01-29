Troopers investigating two fatal crashes on 495 overnight

(WPRI) – The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a pair of fatal crashes on Route 495 overnight.

The first happened at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, when a pickup rolled over on 495 North near Exit 10 in Norton.

The driver, 52 year-old Keith Blanchard of Franklin, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person in the truck and no other vehicles were involved.

In the second crash, a 25 year-old Middleboro woman, Liana Bellefeuille, died when her SUV ran off the road on 495 North in Wareham at about 1:26 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers had been called to the scene for a report of debris in the road, and then discovered the SUV in the woods nearby.