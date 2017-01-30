Assumpico sworn in as first female RISP superintendent

Related Coverage Raimondo: Assumpico was my first choice for next RISP leader

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Col. Ann Assumpico was sworn in to the position of Rhode Island State Police Superintendent Monday.

A ceremony was held at the Rhode Island Convention Center, with state and local lawmakers as well as law enforcement top brass. As with past superintendents, she also holds the role of state director of public safety. State senators officially confirmed her to the position earlier this month.

Assumpico is the thirteenth superintendent the State Police has had, and the first woman to hold that post as well as the first woman to lead any police agency in the state. Her career in law enforcement has spanned nearly 40 years already, with past stints at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston and as a Coventry town police officer, and a state trooper since 1992. Since 2015, she’s been on the command staff, and served as director of training.

She has said she plans to focus on better preparing recruits — as she works to diversify the ranks of the state police.

In a statement last fall, Attorney General Peter Kilmartin voiced sentiment of several state officials: “It is her leadership skills for which I believe her appointment is a great choice and the right choice.”