Before the big game, a one-woman campaign: ‘Belichick for President’

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Fans of the New England Patriots have been getting creative to show their excitement.

But Sandra Balfe of Wrentham is crossing the political divide ahead of next Sunday’s Super Bowl in Houston.

Her sign, reading “Belichick for President,” has had to go through some revisions over the years, she said Monday morning while waiting for the Patriots’ send-off rally at Gillette Stadium. “This is the third or fourth version. I had to ‘be-dazzle’ it and I had to change it to 2020, because I didn’t get my way last time!”

Balfe has gone to every Super Bowl rally since her favorite head coach was hired. “I’ve had [this sign] for a decade or more … because it’s just such a cool idea! They’re such a winning team!”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would be the best president of the United States, she believes, “because he just gets things done. It wouldn’t be politics. It would just be getting the job done.”

In years past, the team has actually taken notice of the sign calling for another Bill in the White House. At a previous “rolling rally” or parade, she hoisted it next to a Boston Duck with team members riding, “and they pulled the sign off the stick and they signed it. A whole bunch of them. And then they threw it back! … so I had to run through the snow to get it!… It was epic.”

The sign really isn’t meant to be political, she said. “I honestly do believe he’d be great at it.

“But can you imagine the press conferences?” she said, referring to Belichick’s well-known tendency toward clipped answers from reporters. “It would be just like, ‘Seattle. Seattle.’ ‘Atlanta. Atlanta. On to Atlanta.’ One-word answers at the press conference. No gossip. That would be epic.”

Of course — fingers crossed — if everything goes Sandra’s way this time, the sign will be back on the Duck Boats with her favorite players again this year.