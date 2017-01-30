‘Can you hear me?’ Authorities warn of new scheme

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The phone rings. You answer. The person on the other end of the line asks, “can you hear me?”

Your gut reaction is probably to answer “yes,” but that’s how you may get scammed, according to the Better Business Bureau.

“When that person says ‘yes,’ their ‘yes’ is recorded,” explained East Providence Police Maj. William Nebus. “Then the person on the other end of the phone has reportedly been using the ‘yes’ in a different sentence, asking for authorization to accounts or to place charges on their bill.”

So the best advice is to simply hang up the phone.

According to the BBB, more than half of recent reports to the organization’s Scam Tracker have been related to the “can you hear me?” scam. Consumers say the calls are about vacation packages, cruises, warranties, and other big ticket items.

The BBB and law enforcement agencies across the country are issuing warnings about the new scam. Major Nebus told Call 12 for Action there haven’t been any reports of people falling victim to this scam in East Providence but said it’s important for people to remain vigilant.

“Be careful when dealing with people on the phone that you don’t know,” Nebus said. “Don’t give out personal information, never give out credit card numbers, stuff that seems common sense, but just a good reminder that people are out there trying to get money for nothing.”

Visit the Better Business Bureau’s website for more information.

If you have a consumer problem you need help solving, contact our Call 12 for Action Center Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The hotline is (401) 228-1850.