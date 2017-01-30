Central Falls PD releases surveillance video of possible arson suspect

Related Coverage Central Falls police rescue residents from house fire

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls police have released surveillance footage of a house fire from over the weekend in hopes that an arson suspect will be identified.

Officials believe the man that can be seen in the video could be responsible for setting fire to a home on Earle Street.

It is “very disturbing to me that anyone could so something this heinous to set a house on fire knowing there are occupants in there,” said Police Chief Col. James Mendonca.

According to police, six adults and one child were inside.

Three Central Falls Police Officers were credited with saving their lives. “If it wasn’t for their quick response, not only would those seven people would have perished, but they themselves would have been overcome by the smoke and may have perished as well,” said Mendonca.

One neighbor said she it has been a scary experience. “I had anxiety for awhile, couldn’t go to sleep, because I don’t know if they were targeted or whatever the case may be, but it could happen to anybody.”

She told police she didn’t know who would have done this or why.

Police are continuing their investigation. “We’re going to work tirelessly to try and identify who this person is and bring them to justice,” Mendonca said.