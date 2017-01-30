Convicted killer sentenced for gang-related murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man convicted of a gang-related murder was sentenced to life in prison Monday.

The Attorney General’s office said the judge added an additional 70 years to 27-year-old Bruce Moten’s consecutive life sentences.

A jury found Moten guilty of murder, assault, and several firearms charges last October, for the October 2014 shooting that killed Terry Robinson and injured another man.

Two other men, Tevin Briggs and Henry Lopez, have already pleaded guilty to their roles in the murder. Prosecutors said Moten and Briggs were the gunmen, while Lopez drove the getaway car.

Lopez and Briggs are awaiting sentencing.