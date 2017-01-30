Gas prices fall slightly in RI, Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — AAA Northeast says the average price for gasoline in Rhode Island has fallen by 3 cents in the past week.

The group’s weekly survey finds self-serve regular averaging $2.25 per gallon, putting the state 2 cents below the national average of $2.27 per gallon.

The average price a year ago at this time in Rhode Island was $1.87 per gallon.

Across the border in Massachusetts, gasoline prices have dropped for the third consecutive week.

AAA Northeast said Monday that its latest survey found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $2.20 per gallon, 3 cents lower than last week.

The Massachusetts price is 7 cents lower than the national average for the same grade, but 39 cents higher per gallon that it was in-state a year ago.

AAA found self-serve regular selling for as low as $2.07 and as high as $2.39 per gallon.