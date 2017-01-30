In the Kitchen: Pastitsio

Executive chef and owner Lauren Lynch from Rosalina prepared the traditional Greek pasta dish Pastitsio. Rosalina shared their recipe below:

Greek-Style Baked Macaroni (Pastitsio)

1 lb of tubular pasta boiled for half of the recommended cooking time (penne, meze penne, bucatini, ziti or rigatoni)

2 sticks of butter

4 eggs

1 cup of grated Greek cheese (mitzithra, kefalotiri, or you can use pecorino Romano or Parmesan as a substitute) Bechamel Sauce

4 cups whole milk

2 sticks butter

1/2 cup flour

4 eggs

Salt, pepper and grated nutmeg to taste

Greek meat sauce

1 lb of ground beef

1 lb of ground pork

1 large onion

1 large carrot

2 stalks of celery

1/2 cup olive oil

A few garlic cloves

1 can of whole peeled tomatoes (purée until smooth)

2 cups of milk

1 cup red wine

2 tbs oregano

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp allspice

Salt and pepper to taste

Boil pasta until very al dente (half the time recommended) Chop and Sauté the vegetables for the meat sauce until tender in olive oil. Add ground beef and pork and cook until browned. Add herbs and spices, salt and pepper to taste. Add milk and cook until milk almost evaporates, add wine and tomatoes cook until sauce is thick and rich. Season to taste.

Prepare bechamel by making a roux-melt butter and slowly add flour and cook until it just starts to brown. Add milk slowly to avoid clumping. Season to taste with salt, pepper and nutmeg. Temper the egg into the bechamel, cook until thickened.

Take the par-cooked pasta and mix with melted butter, grated cheese, and eggs Pour half of the pasta into a buttered casserole pan, pour meat sauce over pasta, pour the remaining pasta onto the meat sauce top with a thick layer of bechamel. Bake in a 400 degree oven covered for a half hour. Uncover and bake until bubbling and golden. Let rest until it sets up and cools a bit. Cut into slices and serve alongside a nice salad.