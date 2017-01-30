Mass. man killed in crash on Rt. 101 in Foster

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A Southbridge, Mass. man died Sunday afternoon after his sedan was involved in a collision with two other vehicles in Foster.

According to a news release Monday from the Rhode Island State Police, a Ford Focus sedan driven by a Danielson, Conn., man was traveling west on Route 101, when it swerved into the eastbound lane and hit the Dodge Avenger of Orlando Colon, 40, of Southbridge. Colon’s vehicle then hit a third vehicle that was behind the Danielson man’s car.

Colon was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where police said he later died from his injuries.

The man and a Warwick woman in the Focus were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The man driving the third vehicle and his passenger, a Moosup, Conn., woman, had minor injuries and were also taken to the hospital.

Reconstruction crews had the road closed for two hours Sunday afternoon. The crash remains under investigation.