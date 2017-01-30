Man convicted of setting fire to restaurant he owned

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of burning down a restaurant he owned in Rhode Island.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Daniel Saad was attempting to collect on a nearly $1 million insurance policy when he set fire to Snow’s Clam Box Restaurant and Pub in Glocester more than two years ago.

A federal jury in Providence on Friday convicted the Spencer, Massachusetts man on charges including arson and wire fraud.

Saad was $2.5 million in debt when prosecutors said he spread gasoline inside the restaurant and ignited the gas before fleeing the building. A woman who lived in an apartment above the restaurant escaped the flames.

Saad, who denied setting the blaze, was ordered held after the verdict. Sentencing was scheduled for April.