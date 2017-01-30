Man stabbed to death in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, as well as New Bedford and Massachusetts State Police are actively investigating a homicide in the city.

According the the district attorney’s office, police received a 911 call around 10:40 p.m. Sunday about a man being stabbed outside 357 Ashley Blvd.

When first responders arrived on scene they found the victim, a 22-year-old New Beford man, bleeding profusely.

Emergency workers rushed the man to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he died from his injuries about an hour later.

Police say the victim will not be identified until his family is found and notified.

Investigators continue to actively work on the case.