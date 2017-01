The New England Patriots headed to Houston Monday morning to face off the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51. Fans gathered for a send-off rally in Foxborough to cheer on the AFC champions.

The rally was free and open to the public. It featured performances by the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums, the New England Patriots Cheerleaders, t-shirt tosses and other giveaways.

“The Rhode Show” was there live as the rally kicked off at 9 a.m.