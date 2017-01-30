Photos: Pets of Patriot Nation

By Published: Updated:

Humans aren’t the only species supporting the team as they head to Houston for Super Bowl LI.

Pets of Patriot Nation

sports-the-big-game-patriots-falcons-sunday-fsCOMPLETE COVERAGE: Big Game’s on FOX Providence | Super Bowl LI Headlines | Big Game Gallery | Patriots Headlines | Submit Fan Photos | Countdown Gallery | Season in Review | Double OT | More Sports News