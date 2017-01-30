Photos: Pets of Patriot Nation

Kona the Catahoula is playing cornerback in honor of her favorite Patriot - Ty Law! (Warwick, RI)

This is the official photo of Brady the cat (Kim Rao)

Jojo loves the Patriots, and can't take his eyes off the TV during games. (Emily LaRiviere)

Someone looks ready to go out and play

Here's Miguel Escobedo and Sebastian. He loves watching the game with his dad!

Jennie the golden retriever loves to just chill and watch the Patriots. (Darlene Dorego)

Ozzie loves the Patriots, and wears his shirt with pride! (MaryEllen Lacroix)