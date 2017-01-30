Send-Off rally held at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — The Patriots will be Houston bound Monday morning to face off the Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

The NFC Champions arrived in Texas Sunday and the Patriots will be Houston bound after a send-off rally in Foxborough on Monday.

Fans from Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts will gather for the big event. A similar rally was held 2-years ago at Boston City Hall before the team boarded a flight to Arizona for Super Bowl 49.

Patriots in-stadium announcer John Rooke will kick things off at 9:00 a.m.

The rally is free and open to the public and will include performances by the Greater Boston Firefighters Pipes and Drums, the New England Patriots Cheerleaders, t-shirt tosses and other giveaways.

Patriots Radio Network play-by-play broadcaster Bob Socci and color analyst Scott Zolak will talk about Super Bowl LI and the AFC Champions’ showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

Just before 10:00 a.m., New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft will welcome the crowd and address Patriots Nation. Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick and 2016 team captains Tom Brady, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Matthew Slater are also expected to speak at the rally.

Following the rally, team buses will depart Gillette Stadium for Boston’s Logan Airport.